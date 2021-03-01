VIDEO: Lin-Manuel Miranda, Renée Elise Goldsberry, & Andrew Rannells Get Telemedicine Help on THE GOLDEN GLOBES

In a sweet segment on last night's "Golden Globes," several stars got entertainment-related telemedicine help from real doctors over Zoom. Participants included Lin-Manuel Miranda, Renée Elise Goldsberry, and Andrew Rannells.

See the full clip below!

Award-winning comedy icons Tina Fey and Amy Poehler hosted the 78th Annual Golden Globe Awards, celebrating the best in film and television. The telecast aired live coast to coast last night, Sunday, February 28, 2021 from 5-8 p.m. PST/8-11 p.m. EST on NBC.

Nominees for this year's awards included "Hamilton," "The Prom," "One Night in Miami," "Ma Rainey's Black Bottom," and many more.

Lin-Manuel Miranda was nominated for Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Comedy or Musical for his role in "Hamilton," which was filmed live and released on Disney Plus earlier this year. The film was also nominated for Best Picture - Comedy or Musical. Goldsberry played Angelia Schuyler in the filmed pro shot.

Andrew Rannells starred in "The Prom," which was nominated for Best Picture - Comedy or Musical.