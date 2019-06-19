VIDEO: Lin-Manuel Miranda Plays 'Wheel of Freestyle' on THE TONIGHT SHOW

Lin-Manuel Miranda returns to THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING Jimmy Fallon to face off against The Roots' Tarik Trotter in 'The Wheel of Freestyle." In the competition, each is given three random words they've never seen before, like "Daenerys Targaryen" and "Pikachu," and they must work them all into a freestyle rap. Plus, Lin-Manuel Miranda makes a major announcement about his return to Broadway.

Lin-Manuel Miranda announced on Jimmy Fallon that FREESTYLE LOVE SUPREME, the hip-hop, improv, live music experience from Thomas Kail, Lin-Manuel Miranda, and Anthony Veneziale, is headed to Broadway this fall for a limited engagement!

The group is set to begin at Broadway's Booth Theatre on September 13th and open on October 2nd for a limited run through January 5, 2020.

Audiences can expect special - and spontaneous - guest appearances from Lin-Manuel Miranda, Daveed Diggs, Chris Jackson, James Monroe Iglehart, and more!



FREESTYLE LOVE SUPREME is a stage show like no other. Performers take the crowd on a non-stop, hip hop improv ride, spinning cues from the audience into instantaneous riffs and fully realized musical numbers.

FREESTYLE LOVE SUPREME features six talented performers providing non-stop action throughout this fast-paced evening, spinning cues from the audience into humorous bits, instantaneous songs and riffs, and fully realized musical numbers. The electrifying vocals of the performers - from singing to rapping to beat-boxing with harmonies and freestyle flow - are backed by tight tunes from keyboards and human percussion.

FREESTYLE LOVE SUPREME off-Broadway featured Andrew Bancroft AKA "Jelly Donut," Arthur Lewis AKA "Arthur The Geniuses," Bill Sherman AKA "King Sherman," Chris Sullivan AKA "Shockwave," Anthony Veneziale AKA "Two-Touch," and Utkarsh Ambudkar AKA "UTK."

Before Hamilton, before In the Heights, there was freestyle love supreme. Now, more than 15 years after its inception, the original hip-hop musical phenomenon from Thomas Kail, Lin-Manuel Miranda, and Anthony Veneziale arrives on Broadway.



Every performance, the crew takes the crowd on a freestyle, hip-hop, improvisational, never-before-seen comedy ride. See it for the first time every time as the performers take suggestions from the audience and spin them into instantaneous riffs and full-length musical numbers.

