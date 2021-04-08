Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

VIDEO: Lin-Manuel Miranda & Jon M. Chu Play IN THE HEIGHTS-Themed Trivia

"In The Heights" is finally scheduled to be released in theaters and on HBO Max on June 11th.

Apr. 8, 2021  

Lin-Manuel Miranda and director Jon M. Chu labored for years to bring "In the Heights," an upbeat musical that opened on Broadway in 2008, to the big screen.

After countless hours spent together in casting calls, on set in the bustling neighborhood of New York City's Washington Heights and toiling in the editing bay, how well do they really know each other?

Watch the trivia session below!

The story is set over the course of three days in the vibrant New York community of Washington Heights - a place where the coffee from the corner bodega is light and sweet, the windows are always open and the breeze carries the rhythm of three generations of music. It's a community on the brink of change, full of hopes, dreams and pressures, where the biggest struggles can be deciding which traditions you take with you, and which ones you leave behind.

Now, despite struggles and changes due to studio expectations as well as the COVID-19 pandemic, "In The Heights" is finally scheduled to be released in theaters and on HBO Max on June 11th. Find out everything we know about the film here.

