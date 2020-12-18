VIDEO: Lillias White, Ariana DeBose and More Sing RAGTIME to Rally for Georgia Runoffs

Broadway stars are belting out "Make Them Hear You" from the musical Ragtime to encourage Georgia voters to support both Democratic candidates, Jon Ossoff and Reverend Raphael Warnock, in the U.S Senate runoff on January 5th 2021.

The video will feature soloists Tony Award Winner Lillias White (The Life, Fela!) Tony Nominee Ariana DeBose (Donna: The Donna Summers Musical, The Prom Film, Stephen Spielberg's West Side Story) and Skye Dakota Turner (Tina the Musical and Respect Film) as well as an ensemble of Broadway luminaries Ali Ewoldt (The Phantom of the Opera), Anu Mysore (AMU Dancer ), Danyel Fulton (Transport Group Off-Bway), Jevares Myrick (The Book of Mormon), Randy Aaron (The Book of Mormon), Raymond J. Lee (Aladdin and Groundhog Day), Tanairi Vasquez (Hamilton and On Your Feet), Terence Archie (Company and Ragtime).

"The decision to use Make Them Hear You was an obvious choice for us" said Yael Silver (Tony Winner) and Chase Thomas (Tony Nominee) co-CEO's of Carmine Entertainment and the Executive Producers of this video. "This song is an anthem of the power of using one's voice to make the world a better place and we are so grateful to Lynn and Stephen for granting us the rights to this song and trusting us with this video".

This video will serve as a Get Out The Vote for Democrats in the Georgia Runoff and will be used to raise money for both campaigns as well.

This production is being released at a time when the stakes in Georgia could not be higher. The runoff election is happening because none of the candidates met the criteria under Georgia election law, which requires a candidate to win a majority of votes (50%+1) in order to be elected to office, during the General Election on November 3rd. Jon Ossoff received 47.9% of the votes against incumbent David Perdue who received 49.7% and Raphael Warnock received 32.9% against incumbent Kelly Loeffller.

The outcome of this election will determine who has control of the U.S Senate, currently the Republicans have a 50-48 majority. Democrats would need to win both seats to take control of the Senate because the U.S Vice President casts a vote in case of a tie; Democrat Kamala Harris will become Vice President January 21th, 2021.

The production team consists of Executive Producers: Chase Thomas and Yael Silver. Producers: Erin Carr and Robin Carus. Associate Producers: Melissa Nichols and Bailey Everett. Music Director: Ted Arthur. Video Editor: Ethan Judelson. Art Director: Sam Cornbrooks. Casting Director: Robin Carus. Political Strategist: Rebecca Jackson. Audio and Sound Engineer: Michael Crotier. Georgia Photographer: Sandra Flores.