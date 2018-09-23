VIDEO: Leonard Bernstein's Family Reflects on His Life 100 Years After His Birth

100 years after the birth of the legendary Leonard Bernstein, and he is still one of the most influential composers of this century.

CBS Sunday Morning did a feature on Bernstein, and even talked to his family, where they reflected on his life, his career, and more.

CBS' Mo Rocca asked Jamie, Bernstein's daughter. "Who plus who plus who equals Leonard Bernstein?"

"Oh, I don't know," Jamie replied. "What's your idea?"

"I'm gonna go with Lin-Manuel Miranda plus Gustavo Dudamel plus Beyoncé," said Rocca.

"My dad would've loved that! But he probably would've liked it if you'd put in Elvis and Michael Jackson!"

Jamie told Rocca that her father didn't sleep. "He did worry about spending not enough time with each thing that he wanted to do," she said. "He never felt he had enough time to compose. But that's because he spent so much time conducting. It felt so good to conduct orchestras all over the world and have these audiences just come apart at the seams with excitement and adulation."

When asked if she thinks there could be a Leonard Bernstein today, Jamie replied, "I don't know. It's a different world. There was something about my dad that just connected with everybody. It's just a thing you can have. It's mysterious. He just had that thing."

Watch the full feature below!

