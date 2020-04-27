VIDEO: Learn Choreography From THE LION KING in a Tutorial Introduced by Michelle Obama

Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming

You can now learn choreography from the THE LION KING on Broadway!

Disney on Broadway's wellness and fitness program "Get Up and Go" promotes fun ways that kids can lead healthier lifestyles through dance, inspired by our Broadway shows and award winning choreography.

This video is introduced by the one and only Michelle Obama.

Check it out below!

The Lion King is one of the most thrilling visual experiences to ever hit Broadway Giraffes strut, birds swoop, gazelles leap - the entire Serengeti comes to life. This is THE LION KING. This adaptation of Disney's iconic film transports you to a dazzling world that explodes with colors, stunning effects and enchanting music.

This is your opportunity to relive the story of Simba and his journey from wide-eyed cub to finally reclaiming his crown as the king of the Pridelands.

The Lion King won six Tony Awards 1998 including Best Musical, Best Choreography (Garth Fagan) and Best Direction of a Musical (Julie Taymor) making Taymor the first woman in theatrical history bestowed with the honor.





