VIDEO: Lea Michele Says Playing Elphaba in the WICKED Film Would Be 'Incredible'

Lea Michele was a guest on Thursday night's episode of WATCH WHAT HAPPENS LIVE with Andy Cohen alongside singer Liam Payne.

During the call-in portion of the show, Lea Michele is asked if she has been approached for the role of Elphaba in "Wicked." Michele answered saying, "That would be incredible. I don't think that they've gotten to the point of talking to people about it yet, if they have they haven't called me. But, yes I'm like backstage painting myself green just waiting."

Also, during THE AFTER Show, Lea Michele tells host Andy Cohen which celebrity she was most nervous to perform in front of.

Watch below!

Acclaimed actress, singer and author Lea Michele released her first-ever holiday album, Christmas in The City, on October 25th via Sony Music Masterworks. Inspired by her fond memories of growing up in New York City, Lea has captured the unique magic of the city's holiday spirit throughout the 11-track collection. "This album is something I've wanted to do for such a long time," says Lea Michele of Christmas in The City. "Christmas is my favorite holiday and it has always been such a special time with my family. I always go back home and spend Christmas in New York, so when I think of the holidays I think of the city. This album is really a celebration of that magic and spirit of my hometown. I am so excited to share the songs I grew up with and I hope it brings listeners a lot of joy this season!"

Christmas in The City reunites Lea with songwriter and producer Adam Anders, as the two return for their first collaborative project since working together on Glee. The album features timeless hits like "Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas," "Silent Night," "Rockin' Around the Christmas Tree" and more, as well as "Christmas in New York," a new original co-written by Lea and Adam that is sure to become an instant classic. With star-studded collaborators handpicked by Lea, including fellow Glee alum Darren Criss, Spring Awakening costar Jonathan Groff and Broadway favorite Cynthia Erivo, Christmas in The City delivers the spirit of the holidays in true New York style





