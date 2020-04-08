VIDEO: Lauren Patten Sings 'Let It Be' for Geffen Stayhouse

Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming

Geffen Playhouse presents Geffen Stayhouse! They will be be sharing exclusive, original content every Wednesday from some of their Geffen alumns and favorite theater artists.

Watch Lauren Patten sing The Beatles' Let It Be!

Lauren Patten originated the role of Jo in American Repertory Theatre's production of Jagged Little Pill. Other theatre credits include: the Broadway production of Fun Home, The Wolves (Obie and Drama Desk winner), and Steven Levenson's Days of Rage. Film and television credits include: "Blue Bloods," "The Good Fight," "Succession," The Big Sick.





