VIDEO: LaChanze & Celia Rose Gooding Talk Making History on Broadway on TODAY

Tony winner LaChanze, who is currently starring in "A Christmas Carol," and her daughter Celia Rose Gooding, who is making her Broadway debut in "Jagged Little Pill," stopped by TODAY on Tuesday to talk about making Broadway history! LaChanze and Gooding are the first ever African American mom and daughter to lead the casts of two different Broadway shows at the same time. The mother-daughter duo talk to TODAY about their respective shows and the possibility of working on the same stage one day.

Watch the interview below!

A Christmas Carol opened on Broadway following critically acclaimed runs at The Old Vic, London. Playwright Jack Thorne and director Matthew Warchus offer a magical new interpretation of Charles Dickens' classic story. This timeless - and timely - tale of redemption welcomes theatergoers of all ages into an immersive experience that's brimming with Christmas spirit. The production features dazzling staging, moving storytelling and 12 of the most cherished Christmas carols, including "Joy to the World," "Silent Night," and "It Came Upon the Midnight Clear."

A Christmas Carol stars Campbell Scott as Ebenezer Scrooge, two-time Tony Award-winner Andrea Martin as Ghost of Christmas Past, and Tony Award-winner LaChanze as Ghost of Christmas Present/Mrs. Fezziwig. They are joined by Erica Dorfler as Mrs. Cratchit, Dashiell Eaves as Bob Cratchit, Hannah Elless as Jess, Brandon Gill as Fred, Evan Harrington as Fezziwig, Chris Hoch as Father/Marley, Sarah Hunt as Belle, Matthew Labanca as George, Alex Nee as Ferdy/Nicholas, Dan Piering as Young Ebenezer, and Rachel Prather as Little Fan. Sebastian Ortiz and Jai Ram Srinivasan will share the role of Tiny Tim.

From Academy Award-winning writer Diablo Cody (Juno) comes an "urgent, wildly entertaining, and wickedly funny" (The Boston Globe) original story of suburban subversion inspired by Alanis Morissette's Grammy Award-winning album.



Mary Jane Healy is a high-achieving homemaker who will do anything for her family, including their adopted African-American daughter Frankie, who is struggling to find her place in their lily-white community. But when the Healys' lives begin to unravel, Mary Jane's drive to keep her family together threatens to break them apart.



Featuring Morissette's iconic songs, including "Ironic," "You Oughta Know," and "Hand in My Pocket," as well as newly written material, this "big-hearted musical that breaks the mold" (The New York Times) is directed by Tony Award winner Diane Paulus (Waitress, Pippin), with music supervision, orchestrations, and arrangements by Pulitzer Prize winner Tom Kitt (Next to Normal), and movement direction and choreography by Olivier Award winner and frequent Beyonce collaborator Sidi Larbi Cherkaoui.



Hailed as "triumphant and moving" by Variety, JAGGED LITTLE PILL comes to Broadway after a record-breaking run at the American Repertory Theater in Cambridge, Massachusetts.





