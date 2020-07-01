VIDEO: LIVE WITH CARNEGIE HALL Presents Rhiannon Giddens, Brandi Carlile, and More

Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming

Brandi Carlile, Gary Clark Jr., and John Leventhal perform Sam Cooke's "A Change Is Gonna Come" during Live with Carnegie Hall on June 11, 2020.

Rhiannon Giddens and Francesco Turrisi perform "There Is No Other" during Live with Carnegie Hall on June 18, 2020.

Check out the video below!

