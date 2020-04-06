VIDEO: Kristin Chenoweth's Broadway Bootcamp Canceled for 2020

Due to the ongoing protective measures put in place to help slow the spread of the COVID-19 virus, the 2020 Kristin Chenoweth Broadway Bootcamp has been canceled. Watch a video from Kristin to students below.

"The safety and health of our campers, their families, and our whole team is our number one priority," said Kristin Chenoweth. "We were so excited to welcome all of you amazing campers from across the country, but we know that 2021 will be bigger and better than ever!"

The camp, held each summer in Broken Arrow, Oklahoma, for the past five years at Kristin's namesake theatre, has attracted a who's who of Broadway professionals both from the stage and behind the scenes, including Tony, Emmy and Grammy winners. These professionals have acted as teachers, mentors, counselors and guides for the aspiring performing arts students.

"This year we received more applications and audition self-tapes than ever before. It was also going to be the first year that we would be accepting applicants and students from across the nation," said Chenoweth. "So much talent-which makes me even more excited about our 2021 Bootcamp, here in Broken Arrow, OK. Our team of Broadway professionals will be here and waiting to greet you and put you through your paces. Stay safe ... and wash your hands!"

Camp spots are audition-only, and open to those students entering grades 9-12 in the coming school year. But because of the cancelation, current seniors will still be able to audition for 2021 Bootcamp next year.





