VIDEO: Kristin Chenoweth Surprises Jimmie Allen With 'Popular' Performance on THE NICK CANNON SHOW

During his appearance on the Nick Cannon Show, country music star and Wicked fan Jimmie Allen was surpised by Tony-winner Kristin Chenoweth with a performance of "Popular" from the hit musical.

"Before every show, before me and my band get together and we start our preshow, I find somewhere, I put my headphones on, and I listen to 'Popular'. It gets me hyped," Allen said before Chenoweth came out to join.

Watch the surprise below!

Emmy and Tony Award winning actress and singer Kristin Chenoweth's career spans film, television, voiceover and stage. In 2015, Chenoweth received a coveted star on The Hollywood Walk of Fame. In 2009, she received an Emmy Award for Best Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series for her role in "Pushing Daisies." In 1999, she won a Tony Award for "You're A Good Man, Charlie Brown" and she was also nominated for her original role of Glinda the Good Witch in "Wicked" in 2004.

Conutry music superstar Jimmie Allen was recently crowned ACM New Male Artist of the Year, known for his hit singles like "Freedom Was a Highway" and "Best Shot". He recently competed on season 30 of Dancing with the Stars, coming in fifth place.