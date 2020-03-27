VIDEO: Kristin Chenoweth Shares Her Social Distancing Tips on TODAY

On Friday, March 27's episode of TODAY, Kristin Chenoweth joined host Hoda Kotb via video call to talk about what she's been up to while social distancing at home in New York City.

Hoda asked Chenoweth what she would say to her fans watching right now, and she said, "News is great, but don't watch it all the time. We've got to have breaks. And then I would say, bedazzle, bedazzle a mask for fun."

Chenoweth then showed the mask she bedazzled and continued, "what else am I supposed to do, Hoda? I'm still me!"

Chenoweth then sings a special hymn for live from her kitchen!

Watch the interview and song below!

Kristin has made her voice heard on the Broadway stage, earning herself a Tony Award for her performance in YOU'RE A GOOD MAN, CHARLIE BROWN. However, it was her show-stopping performance in WICKED as Glinda that kickstarted her killer career on Broadway. Kristin has continued to engage her audiences with her astonishing vocals and irresistible charm, having been described, "she's like a singing ray of sunshine," by New York Times critic Charles Isherwood, following her most recent performance in MY LOVE LETTER TO BROADWAY.

"Bedazzle a mask for fun," says #KristinChenoweth who joins us live and shows us what she's been doing while staying put in her home in NYC. pic.twitter.com/dRUw9vrEwt TODAY (@TODAYshow) March 27, 2020

#KristenChenoweth sings a special hymn for us live from her kitchen. pic.twitter.com/cnEgVs3IJo - TODAY (@TODAYshow) March 27, 2020





