VIDEO: Kristin Chenoweth Chats TRIAL AND ERROR + Shares An Update on the Tammy Faye Bakker Musical on TODAY

Kathie Lee Gifford and Hoda Kotb talk with Kristin Chenoweth about her hilarious new comedy, "Trial & Error." The Broadway and TV star plays the hilarious lead who may or may not be guilty of killing her husband. Chenoweth also shares an update on the Tammy Faye Bakker musical saying she expects to receive the script within the month. Watch the clip below!

Chenoweth arrives as Lavinia Peck-Foster, the most powerful woman in East Peck in the upcoming season of Trail & Error. If she's guilty of anything, it's being fabulous. And maybe murdering her husband. Season 2 of Trial & Error premieres Thursday, July 19 at 9/8c on NBC.

Chenoweth is known for her commanding presence on both stage and screen. As a Broadway star, Chenoweth received a Tony for Best Featured Actress in a Musical for her performance in "You're a Good Man, Charlie Brown." She was also nominated for both her iconic original role as Glinda THE GOOD WITCH in "Wicked" and for playing Lily Garland/Mildred Plotka in "On the Twentieth Century."

On television, Chenoweth earned an Emmy for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series for "Pushing Daisies" and received a nomination for her guest-starring role in "Glee." She was also nominated for a Screen Actors Guild Award as part of the ensemble for the Emmy-winning drama series "The West Wing."

Related Articles