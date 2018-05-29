VIDEO: Kelsey Grammer Invites You To BE OUR GUEST At The Hollywood Bowl

This weekend Beauty and the Beast took The Hollywood Bowl by storm when an all-star cast featuring Zooey Deschanel (Belle), Taye Diggs (Gaston), Rebel Wilson (LaFou), Jane Krakowski (Mrs. Potts), Anthony Evans (Beast), and Kelsey Grammer (Lumiere) performed songs from the film in concert.

In the video below, watch Kelsey Grammer perform a show-stopping 'Be Our Guest'

Kelsey Grammer has excelled at the highest level in theater, television and film as an actor, producer and director. An initial role as Dr. Frasier Crane on Cheers developed into the cornerstone of the Juilliard-trained actor's career. Mr. Grammer played the celebrated character in three different television series (Cheers, Wings and Frasier) over a span of 20 years, tying the record for longest-running television character. Mr. Grammer has won six Emmys, three Golden Globes and a SAG Award and has received an unparalleled 16 Emmy nominations, eight Golden Globe nominations, 16 SAG nominations and one Tony nomination.

In 2012, Mr. Grammer was honored with his most recent Golden Globe Award for Best Actor in a Drama Series for his portrayal of Mayor Tom Kane in the Starz drama Boss, in which he starred and was executive producer. He starred in La Cage aux Folles on Broadway in 2010, earning a Tony nomination for Best Performance by a Leading Actor in a Musical. In 2015 he returned to the Broadway stage to star in Finding Neverland, produced by Harvey Weinstein and directed by Diane Paulus.

Mr. Grammer has played the iconic character Sideshow Bob on The Simpsons since 1990, for which he won an Emmy in 2006. He can currently be heard lending his voice to the character Blinky in the Netflix animated series Trollhunters, created by Guillermo Del Toro. He most recently completed filming Arclight Films' live action Guardians of the Tomb, currently in post-production. He will next be seen starring in the highly anticipated Amazon series The Last Tycoon alongside Matt Bomer and Lilly Collins, available for streaming on July 28, 2017.

