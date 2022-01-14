VIDEO: Kathryn Hunter Talks Playing The Witches in THE TRAGEDY OF MACBETH

In Joel Coen's new film adaption of The Tragedy of Macbeth, Kathryn Hunter plays all three witches. The new black-and-white film adapted from one of Shakespeare's most popular works also stars Denzel Washington, Frances McDormand, Bertie Carvel, Alex Hassell, Corey Hawkins, Harry Melling and Brendan Gleeson.

Hunter has been previously seen Off-Broadway as the title role in the 2020 production of Timon of Athens. She was also seen in Why?, The War Party, and Dogs Off-Broadway. An accomplished Shakespeare actress, Hunter has been seen in Julie Taymor's A Midsummer Night's Dream, King Lear, Antony and Cleopatra, and Othello. She was made an artistic associate of the Royal Shakespeare Company in 2008.

Apple Original Films and A24's new film "The Tragedy of Macbeth" is now playing in limited theaters and is streaming on Apple TV+.

BroadwayWorld caught up with Hunter to discuss playing all three witches in the Tragedy of Macbeth, working with Joel Coen and Denzel Washington, and what it was like bringing the popular play to the big screen.

Watch the interview here: