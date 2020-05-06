Shutdown Streaming
VIDEO: Kate Baldwin Sings 'Hold On' From THE SECRET GARDEN

Kate Baldwin shared a video of herself singing 'Hold On' from The Secret Garden, dedicating the video to Active Minds, the national leader for young adult mental health advocacy and suicide prevention.

Watch below!

Musicians: Piano/Editing: Alex Huff Violins/Viola: Kirsten Weiss; Cello/Bass: Captain Sibley; Flute: Liz Pace; Oboe: Angel McGlasson; Clarinet: Sam Day; Trumpet: Marissa Kyser; Horn: Austin Douty; Bass Trombone: Jason Hausback; Harp: Jeremy Chesman

