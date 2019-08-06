VIDEO: Julio Torres Got Lin-Manuel Miranda to Make Cameo in His Stand-Up Special

Click Here for More Articles on LIN-MANUEL MIRANDA

Julio Torres was a guest on Monday night's episode of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, to talk about his HBO stand-up special, My Favorite Shapes. During the interview, Torres explains how he persuaded Lin-Manuel Miranda to make a cameo as a cactus trapped in a little glass container.

"I DM'd him being like, 'Can you just be this cactus? It feels like it should be you,'" Torres said to Fallon.

Watch the interview below!

My Favorite Shapes premieres on August 10 on HBO





