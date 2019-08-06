LIN-MANUEL MIRANDA
Click Here for More Articles on LIN-MANUEL MIRANDA

VIDEO: Julio Torres Got Lin-Manuel Miranda to Make Cameo in His Stand-Up Special

Aug. 6, 2019  

Julio Torres was a guest on Monday night's episode of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, to talk about his HBO stand-up special, My Favorite Shapes. During the interview, Torres explains how he persuaded Lin-Manuel Miranda to make a cameo as a cactus trapped in a little glass container.

"I DM'd him being like, 'Can you just be this cactus? It feels like it should be you,'" Torres said to Fallon.

Watch the interview below!

My Favorite Shapes premieres on August 10 on HBO

VIDEO: Julio Torres Got Lin-Manuel Miranda to Make Cameo in His Stand-Up Special
Click Here to Watch the Video!play



Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You

  • VIDEO: HAMILTON Celebrates National Sisters Day With the Schuyler Sisters
  • VIDEO: Michael Cerveris Joins MINDHUNTER Season Two As Series Regular
  • VIDEO: Julio Torres Got Lin-Manuel Miranda to Make Cameo in His Stand-Up Special
  • VIDEO: HADESTOWN's Rachel Chavkin Talks Directing the Way to Gender Equality

    • Before you go...

    Never Miss a Story
    Like Us On Facebook
    Follow Us On Twitter
    Follow Us On Instagram instagram
       
    popup