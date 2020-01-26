VIDEO: Josh Gad Talks FROZEN, Broadway, and His Career on TODAY's Sunday SItdown

Josh Gad appeared on TODAY's Sunday Sitdown this week, to talk about his career, Broadway, and Frozen.

Gad talked to Willie Geist about his journey to stardom, from struggling to get on Broadway to being part of two of the highest grossing animated movies of all time.

Watch the full interview below!

On Broadway, Gad is known for playing Elder Arnold Cunningham in The Book of Mormon, and LeFou in the live-action adaptation of Disney's Beauty and the Beast.

He has also appeared in ER, The Daily Show, Modern Family, New Girl, Bored to Death, and Numb3rs.

Gad played Skip Gilchrist in the political sitcom 1600 PENN on NBC, and a fictionalized version of himself on FX's The Comedians, alongside Billy Crystal. His other film roles include The Rocker, The Internship, 21, Frozen, Love & Other Drugs, Jobs, Pixels, The Wedding Ringer, The Angry Birds Movie and the sequel, A Dog's Purpose and sequel A Dog's Journey, Marshall, and Agatha Christie's Murder on the Orient Express. He will star in the upcoming Netflix movie Super-Normal.





