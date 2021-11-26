VIDEO: Jordan Fisher Performs 'Together We Set Sail' on the MACY'S THANKSGIVING DAY PARADE

Jordan Fisher was on board the Disney Cruise Line float on the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade yesterday, performing "Together We Set Sail." Watch his performance below!

Fisher was the first African American to portray the title character in "Dear Evan Hansen," entering the production shortly before the shutdown on January 28, 2020. He returns to the show when it resumes performances on December 11.

Fisher's abilities as an actor, singer/songwriter, dancer, choreographer and musician span from TV to music, Broadway and film. Jordan starred in "To All the Boys I've Loved Before" and as 'Mark' in Fox's Emmy nominated "Rent Live" as well as being named a breakout star in Fox's Emmy-winning broadcast "Grease Live!"

He also was the winner of ABC's 25th season of "Dancing With the Stars."

Fisher has collaborated with Lin-Manuel Miranda, performing a duet with him on Disney's "Moana" soundtrack, as well as joining the cast of Tony award-winning musical "Hamilton."