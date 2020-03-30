VIDEO: John Keating and Ciaran O'Reilly Perform a Scene From JUNO AND THE PAYCOCK

In celebration of Sean O'Casey's 140th Birthday, John Keating, as Joxer Daly, and Ciaran O'Reilly, as 'Captain' Jack Boyle, perform a scene From O'Casey's JUNO AND THE PAYCOCK for #TheShowMustGoOnline #IrishRepOnline.

Premiering in 1924, just one year after Sean O'Casey's professional debut, Juno and the Paycock became the first play at The Abbey Theatre to run for more than one week. Its success allowed O'Casey to quit his road repair job and became a full-time writer at age 44. It has since become one of his most frequently performed plays and has been adapted several times, including into a 1930 film by Alfred Hitchcock and a 1959 Broadway musical entitled Juno. Irish Repertory Theatre has presented Juno and the Paycock three times.





