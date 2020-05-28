Shutdown Streaming
VIDEO: Javier Munoz Performs 'Love Don't Need a Reason', Commissioned by Larry Kramer For THE NORMAL HEART

Yesterday, BroadwayWorld was saddened to report the passing of playwright Larry Kramer.

A flashback video has been released of Javier Munoz performing 'Love Don't Need a Reason', a song commissioned by Kramer for The Normal Heart.

The performance is from The Red Ribbon Revue, which took place at Abrons Arts Center on December 1, 2019.

"It's not my best vocal performance because I was overwhelmed," Munoz wrote on Twitter. "This song was commissioned by Larry Kramer and I am grateful for every second spent with him, every moment of inspiration, and this moment here...Truly good night all."

Watch the video below!

Read Larry Kramer's full obituary here.

