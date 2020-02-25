VIDEO: Jacqueline Novak and Seth Meyers Talk His Favorite Line from Her Show GET ON YOUR KNEES

Jacqueline Novak stopped by LATE NIGHT WITH SETH MEYERS on Monday, February 24 to talk about her one-woman show, Get On Your Knees.

During the interview, Novak and host Meyers discuss his favorite line from the show, because as Novak put it, it "gave you a new way to think about a part of your body."

Watch the interview below!

Jacqueline Novak: Get On Your Knees is the most high-brow show about blowjobs you'll ever see. Novak spins her material on the femininity of the penis and the stoicism of the vulva into an unexpectedly philosophical show that's part feminist outcry, part coming-of-age tale of triumph.

Photo Credit: Lloyd Bishop/NBC





