VIDEO: It's Game Night with Broadwaysted!

In this first installment of Game Night with Broadwaysted, Game Master Kimberly introduces Bryan and Kevin to a new game called "PlayBill Chase" (no relation to actor Will Chase). Check it out below!

Can we find Jefferson Mays, Bryce Pinkham, Beowulf Boritt, Daveed Diggs, Andrew Keenan-Bolger, and Stephanie J. Block? Which Broadwaysted Host will be victorious? If you want to play at home, all you need are a stack of Lights of Broadway Show Cards and a stack of Playbills! So join us for the first Game Night with Broadwaysted and subscribe to catch all the upcoming videos from Theatre's Happiest Happy Hour!

About Broadwaysted: Where we're drunk on Broadway! Literally. This isn't your typical theatre podcast. Come "take a glass together" with us every Tuesday! Join our cocktail hour as we pour a few rounds, play some games, and chat all things theatre with your favorite members of the Broadway community. From current hits, to past flops, and future stars, Broadwaysted drinks to it all. It's a place to unwind, be yourself, and hang out among friends who love what you love. Feel like you're at the table with your host Bryan Plofsky, co-host Kevin Jaeger, game master Kimberly Cooper, and amazing guests! Let's all get Broadwaysted!

