VIDEO: Hugh Jackman Gives a Shoutout to Olivia Newton-John During Concert

During a recent stop on his tour, Hugh Jackman gave a shoutout to Olivia Newton-John, who recently opened up about her battle with cancer on 60 Minutes.

Jackman posted the video of his shoutout on Twitter.

"Hi Olivia, it's Hugh and 15,000 of your fans behind me," Jackman says.

He then address the audience. "I don't know if all of you watched '60 Minutes' last night," he said. "But you are the most amazing mom, singer, dancer. We love you, Olivia."

Watch the video below:

Newton-John has been battling cancer since 1992, but a recent tumor caused her a fractured pelvis. She was admitted undercover to her own facility, the Olivia Newton-John Cancer Wellness & Research Center in Australia, according to ET.

Jackman is currently on tour with his show The Man. The Music. The Show. The show features Jackman performing highlights and fan favorites, including songs from The Greatest Showman, Les Misérables and more from Broadway and film, accompanied by a live 16-piece orchestra. For ticket information for remaining North American shows, go to www.hughjackmantheshow.com.





