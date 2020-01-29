VIDEO: Hear GAME OF THRONES Star Maisie Williams Sing 'Let It Go' from FROZEN in Audi's Super Bowl Commercial

Ahead of the SUPER BOWL this Sunday, February 2, Audi has released their ad for the big game, which features GAME OF THRONES star Maisie Williams singing the iconic Frozen song "Let It Go."

The commercial features Williams in an Audi, stuck in bad traffic. As she starts singing the song, however, she breaks free from the traffic and as she's driving, people join in singing with her!

Watch the commercial below!

Maisie Williams is best known for playing Arya Stark on the Emmy-winning HBO series Game of Thrones. She can be seen next in the upcoming film The New Mutants.





