VIDEO: Hear Adam Driver & Marion Cotillard Sing in the Sweeping Final Trailer for Movie Musical ANNETTE!

Amazon Prime Video has released the final trailer for Annette, a new movie musical from director Leo Carax.

Watch the trailer below!

Set in Los Angeles, Annette stars Driver as a stand-up comedian with a fierce sense of humor who falls in love with Ann, a world-renowned opera singer. Under the spotlight, they form a passionate and glamorous couple. With the birth of their first child, Annette, a mysterious little girl with an exceptional destiny, their lives are turned upside down.

In Annette, audiences get a glimpse of the different stages of the central relationship from the beginning of their romance to their married life as well as the life-changing arrival of their titular daughter.

Driver and Cotillard did their own singing for the film, which features music from the rock band Sparks.

The film will be available to view in theaters on August 6th and available to stream on Amazon Prime Video on August 20th.

