VIDEO: Hailey Kilgore Sings 'Home' From THE WIZ

Hailey Kilgore recently went live on Instagram where she chatted with fans and performed.

Watch Kilgore sing 'Home' from The Wiz below!

Kilgore made her Broadway debut as Ti Moune in Once on This Island. She also played Rapunzel in Into the Woods at the Hollywood Bowl in 2019.

Born in Humble, Texas, she was adopted at birth and raised by her parents in the small town of Happy Valley, Oregon. Starting at age six, she was involved with a local children's choir. While she has studied classical, jazz, opera, country, and gospel, her love has always been musical theatre. In high school, she competed at the local, state and national level for singing. She won second place in the August Wilson Monologue Competition in Portland, and competed at the National August Wilson Monologue Competition in New York. Regional credits include: Ain't Misbehavin' (Woman, Portland Center Stage), Our Town (Rebecca Gibbs, Portland Center Stage), PWP Perfect Works In Progress (Donald Webster), Romeo and Juliet (Prince, Ensemble), Crumbs From The Table Of Joy (Ermina), The Colored Museum. Hailey was accepted into the Musical Theatre program at The American Musical and Dramatic Academy.





