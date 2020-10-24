Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
VIDEO: Gwen Hollander Releases Trump-Themed Parody of 'Defying Gravity' From WICKED

Hollander wrote and stars in the video, alongside James Austin Johnson as the voice of Trump, who happens to be a puppet!

Oct. 24, 2020  

Gwen Hollander has released a new song parody video, creating a Trump-themed rendition of Defying Gravity from Wicked, called Deny Reality!

Trump is puppeteered by Benjamin Schrader and was built by Christian Anderson.

The video also features Janaya Jones Thomasina Gross, Sterling Sulieman, Lana McKissack, and Garrett Clayton.

Check it out below!

