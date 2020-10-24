Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming
VIDEO: Gwen Hollander Releases Trump-Themed Parody of 'Defying Gravity' From WICKED
Hollander wrote and stars in the video, alongside James Austin Johnson as the voice of Trump, who happens to be a puppet!
Gwen Hollander has released a new song parody video, creating a Trump-themed rendition of Defying Gravity from Wicked, called Deny Reality!
Trump is puppeteered by Benjamin Schrader and was built by Christian Anderson.
The video also features Janaya Jones Thomasina Gross, Sterling Sulieman, Lana McKissack, and Garrett Clayton.
Check it out below!
