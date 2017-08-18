VIDEO: Go Behind the Scenes of the First FROZEN Photo Shoot!

Click Here for More Articles on FROZEN

Disney Theatrical's new Broadway musical Frozen has released a new video bringing you behind the scenes at the first photo shoot of stars Caissie Levy (Elsa) and Patti Murin (Anna) with Jelani Alladin (Kristoff) and JohnRiddle (Hans) in two-time Tony® and Olivier Award-winning scenic and costume designer Christopher Oram's designs for the production. The cast was shot by world-renowned photographer Andrew Eccles backstage at the Denver Center for the Performing Arts.

Check out the video below!

Following an out-of-town tryout at the Buell Theatre in the Denver Center for the Performing Arts that began last night and continues through October 1, 2017, Frozen will join Disney hits Aladdin and The Lion King on Broadway, beginning performances at the St. James Theatre on Thursday, February 22, 2018 and opening mid-March 2018.

For information on the Denver engagement visit DenverCenter.org.

Tickets for Broadway performances are on sale now. Visit FrozenTheMusical.com for more information.

Related Articles