VIDEO: Go Behind the Scenes of Netflix's THE GOOD COP with Tony Danza and Josh Groban

Join The Good Cop's Tony Danza (Big Tony Caruso) and Josh Groban (TJ Caruso) in the kitchen, as THE ODD COUPLE cooks up some great food and convo in Netflix's behind the scenes featurette "Protect and Serve". You'll fall in love with the newest odd couple father and son duo as they prepare some of Danza's favorite Italian recipes and discuss their favorite moments from the new series... all over wine, of course.

The Good Cop Premieres on Netflix September 21.

In The Good Cop, Tony Danza plays Tony Sr., a lovable yet not exactly honorable, former NYPD officer who never followed the rules. He lives with his son, Tony Jr., Josh Groban, a brilliant, straight-laced NYPD detective who makes a point of always following the rules while solving Brooklyn's toughest cases. This "odd couple" become unofficial partners as Tony Sr. offers his overly-cautious son blunt, street-wise advice. Also joining the cast are Monica Barbaro, Isiah Whitlock, Jr and Bill Kottkamp.

Andy Breckman, the creator of Monk, serves as showrunner and executive producer, with Randy Zisk (Bones, Monk), and Howard Klein (The Office, The Mindy Project) also serving as executive producers. Tony Danza is a producer on The Good Cop. The series is inspired by a format from Israeli Production Company YES, who also serve as executive producers. The Good Cop is a Netflix original production.

