VIDEO: Workshop of THE SECRET GARDEN Revival, Starring Sierra Boggess, Drew Gehling and More, Will Stream in May

Producers Gerald Goehring, Michael F. Mitri, and Carl Moellenberg announced today that the workshop for the first-ever revival of the Tony Award-winning musical, The Secret Garden, will be presented on the industry-leading streaming platform, Broadway on Demand from May 6 at 8pm ET through May 9. The never-before-seen work, Inside The Secret Garden: Workshop and Livestream Experience, will be the first-ever workshop available to the public and will benefit The Dramatists Guild Foundation and The Actors Fund. The stream is dedicated in loving memory to Rebecca Luker, the original Lily.

Check out a clip of the workshop below!

Tickets to this workshop broadcast event will be $10 beginning May 6th, 8pm with unlimited access in a three-day window through May 9th. To purchase tickets, please visit HERE.

With book and lyrics by Tony and Pulitzer Prize Award winner Marsha Norman and music by two-time Grammy Award® winner and Tony Award nominee Lucy Simon, The Secret Garden workshop was directed, choreographed, and reimagined for a new generation by Tony Award winner Warren Carlyle. The cast of the workshop featured Clifton Duncan as Archibald, Drew Gehling as Neville Craven, Sierra Boggess as Lily, Amber Iman as Martha, Adam Chanler-Berat as Dickon, Brooklyn Shuck as Mary, Cameron Mann as Colin, Matt Doyle as Albert, Sally Ann Triplett as Medlock, Jim Norton as Ben, Anoop Desai as Fakir, and Kuhoo Verma as Ayah.

First produced on Broadway in 1991, The Secret Garden ran for more than seven hundred performances, snagging six Tony Award nominations, including Best Musical, and winning for Best Book of a Musical, Best Featured Actress in a Musical (Daisy Eagan), and Best Scenic Design of a Musical. It won the Drama Desk Award for Outstanding Musical.

The Secret Garden tells the story of Mary Lennox, a young, Indian-born English orphan sent to live with her cold and distant aunt and uncle in Yorkshire. There, Mary discovers a decrepit garden, which she sets out to bring back to life. An open-hearted celebration of human connection, natural beauty, and the sheer power of joy, The Secret Garden has stirred and inspired generation after generation since Frances Hodgson Burnett first published her beloved, Victorian novel on which the musical is based.

The Secret Garden was co-produced by John & Danita Thomas, Fred & Randi Sternfeld, Harold Mills, Connor Tinglum, and Andrew Hendrick.