VIDEO: Get a Sneak Peek of Kate Rockwell's Upcoming Concert at Birdland!
Kate is singing Somewhere That's Green from Little Shop of Horrors in her upcoming concert!
Kate Rockwell's virtual concert, Back to My Roots, premieres on Thursday, October 15 at 7pm ET on BroadwayWorld Events!
Get a sneak peek of her concert below as Kate sings Somewhere That's Green from Little Shop of Horrors!
GET TICKETS
"Back to My Roots" will take you back to the "second Golden-Age" of Broadway musicals-the 1980s! Follow Kate on a journey through the shows that inspired her to leave the sane, stable world of "normal" professions behind and follow her passion to the Great White (Blonde) Way. After the successful release of her album of the same name, Kate is delighted to bring this intimate, socially-distanced version to NYC's historic Birdland, even if it took a global pandemic to get her there. Expect crowd favorites by Andrew Lloyd Webber, Bill Finn, Steven Sondheim and more!
Kate Rockwell recently starred as the original Karen Smith in Mean Girls: The Musical at the August Wilson Theater, which garnered her a Drama Desk Nomination. A natural brunette, her previous Broadway dumb blondes include originating the role of Skylar in Bring It On: The Musical, as well as roles in Rock of Ages, Hair, and Legally Blonde. She's also been seen recently as Nina Bennett on Fox's Almost Family, and on High Maintenance, Deadbeat, and Sex and the City: the Movie. Rockwell released her debut solo album, Back To My Roots, in 2018 on Broadway Records. Instagram: @katerockwellnyc
