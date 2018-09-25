VIDEO: Get A Sneak Peek At Goodspeed's THE DROWSY CHAPERONE

Go inside rehearsals for Goodspeed Musicals' The Drowsy Chaperone. Check out footage from rehearsals below!

In this hilarious valentine to show tunes and show people, a forgotten Jazz Age musical comes to life in the living room of a diehard theatre fan. As he eagerly spins his favorite cast album, a fizzy vintage show suddenly appears, exploding with song, dance and pure entertainment. Our quirky narrator fills the plot holes, with laugh-out-loud results. Packed with show-stopping numbers and larger-than-life characters, here's a Tony Award-winning spoof that will have everyone falling in love with zany musical comedy!

The Drowsy Chaperone features book by Bob Martin and Don McKellar and music and lyrics by Lisa Lambert and Greg Morrison. This exuberant musical is made possible in part by support from Eversource Energy, Amica Insurance and Robinson+Cole.

The Drowsy Chaperone is directed by Hunter Foster who co-wrote Goodspeed Musicals The Circus in Winter and directed last season's hit A Connecticut Christmas Carol. Mr. Foster was nominated for an Outer Critics Award for Best New Off-Broadway musical for Summer of '42, which had a developmental production at Goodspeed's Terris Theatre in 2000. He also won the Suzie Bass Award for Best World Premiere for Clyde and Bonnie. Other recent directing credits include Million Dollar Quartet (Fulton Theatre, Cincinnati Playhouse, Paper Mill Playhouse, St. Louis Rep, Casa Mañana, Gateway Playhouse and Ogunquit Playhouse); The Other Josh Cohen for Geva Theatre; One Hit Wonder for the University of Michigan; and Guys and Dolls, The Buddy HollyStory, Clue: On Stage and numerous other productions for Bucks County Playhouse. Mr. Foster has acted in several Broadway productions and was a Tony and Drama Desk Award nominee for Best Actor in a Musical for his performance as Seymour in Little Shop of Horrors.

The Drowsy Chaperone runs through November 25, 2018. Curtain times are Wednesday at 2:00 p.m. and 7:30 p.m., Thursday at 7:30 p.m. (with select performances at 2:00 p.m.), Friday at 8:00 p.m., Saturday at 3:00 p.m. and 8:00 p.m., and Sunday at 2:00 p.m. (with select performances at 6:30 p.m.).

Tickets are available through the Box Office (860.873.8668), open seven days a week, or online at goodspeed.org.

