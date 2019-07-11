VIDEO: Get A First Look At Rachel York and Sally Struthers in Ogunquit's 42ND STREET

Come and meet those dancing feet! The ultimate tap-dancing, show-biz musical sensation, 42nd Street celebrates Broadway, Times Square, and the people who make magical musical theatre hits the Ogunquit Playhouse stage now through July 13. Check out video of the production below!

The Ogunquit production is staged by Tony Award-nominee Randy Skinner, the creator of the Broadway revival and recent West End production of 42nd Street. The tap-dancing extravaganza stars Broadway's Rachel York as Dorothy Brock, Steve Blanchard as Julian Marsh, Jessica Wockenfuss as Peggy Sawyer, Con O'Shea-Creal as Billy Lawlor, and features Emmy-Award-Winner Sally Struthers as Maggie Jones. The Ogunquit production of 42nd Street also features the Lawrence Olivier-nominated and Tony-nominated costumes by Roger Kirk along with Douglas Schmidt's Tony-nominated sets.

Tickets are on sale now. Preview performances start at $36 and economy seats start at $51 each. To learn more about becoming a Playhouse member, or to purchase tickets and gift cards, visit www.ogunquitplayhouse.org or call the Ogunquit Playhouse Box Office at 207-646-5511





