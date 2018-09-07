VIDEO: Get A First Look At Cleveland Musical Theatre's World Premiere Of Revised JANE EYRE

BroadwayWorld has a first look at Cleveland Musical Theatre's newly revised version of Jane Eyre, The Musical starring Andrea Goss and Matt Bogart. This re-conceived version of Jane Eyre is the result of a yearlong collaboration between CMT's Artistic Director, Miles J. Sternfeld, Tony Award-nominated composer/lyricist Paul Gordon and Tony Award-winning book writer John Caird.

First seen on the Broadway stage in 2000, Jane Eyre - Charlotte Brontë's most famous female heroine - comes to life in this revisal of Caird and Gordon's sweeping masterpiece. A strong-willed and resilient young woman, Jane's journey to find independence brings her face to face with love, death, and an unimaginable secret. Told through a lush score, Jane Eyre has garnered a tremendous fan following worldwide, earning the musical 5 Tony Award nominations.

Sternfeld, CMT's founder and director of this revised Jane Eyre, approached Gordon and Caird to develop the new version with CMT. This collaboration led to a starry 29-hour reading in New York, featuring Broadway's Tam Mutu (Dr. Zhivago) and Stephanie Umoh (Ragtime), and a subsequent workshop in Cleveland.

Jane Eyre is directed by CMT's Artistic Director Miles J. Sternfeld, with Music Supervision/Orchestrations by Brad Haak, Choreography by Martín Céspedes, Scenic Design by Gabriel Firestone, Costume Design by Sydney Gallas, Lighting Design by Benjamin Gantose, Sound Design by Carlton Guc, and Casting by Jamibeth Margolis.

CMT is a non-profit professional theater company that produces newly developed and re-imagined musical theatre, featuring Broadway and Cleveland artists with emerging talent, and offers educational programs. By serving as Cleveland's only Equity theatre company devoted to musical theatre, CMT seeks to push artistic boundaries and redefine Cleveland as a national arts destination.

For more information, please visit www.ClevelandMusicalTheatre.org.

