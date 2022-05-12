VIDEO: Gaby French Opens Up About the Journey to Bring HANGMEN Back to Broadway

Your favorite podcast hosts Jason A. Coombs and Samantha Tuozzolo are back with hilarious, talented and absolutely gorgeous Gaby French who made her Broadway debut as 'Shirley' in the five time Tony nominated play HANGMEN! Gaby shares her journey with the show from auditioning, to the Covid-19 Pandemic shutting down production during previews in March 2020 to finally gracing the Broadway stage two years later.

Before closing out the episode with a fun 'Rapid Fire Word Association' game, Gaby opens up about working with an intimacy coordinator on her recurring role in the hit HBO series "I May Destroy You" and what it was like collaborating with powerhouse show creator Micaela Cole.

The episode opens with Samantha and Jason sharing a mic check where they discuss the 2022 TONY AWARD Nominations! The exclusive video can be found here on Broadway World and the audio only can be found on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Audible or any of your other favorite podcast apps.

You can support the podcast and the hosts at www.buymeacoffee.com/SurvivalJobsPod and on Instagram at @surivaljobspod | @SammyTutz | @JasonACoombs.