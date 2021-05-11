VIDEO: GOOD MORNING AMERICA Welcomes HAMILTON, WICKED, & THE LION KING Back to Broadway!

Following this morning's "Good Morning America" exclusive announcement about the September 14th Broadway return of Hamilton, Wicked, and The Lion King, host Michael Strahan sat down with L. Steven Taylor (The Lion King), Krystal Joy Brown (Hamilton), and Alexandra Billings (Wicked) to talk about what audiences can expect when the curtain goes back up!

Watch the full clip from "Good Morning America" below, and read more about when individual Broadway shows are scheduled to return here.

Strahan asked longtime company member Taylor how he thinks he'll feel on the first night back in The Lion King.

"Rafiki's opening call is really a call for the community to come together, and I feel like it's symbolic of Broadway coming back," he said. "It's really a community coming back and making New York start to go."

Billings, a mixed-race trans woman, said she hopes the return of Broadway "open[s] a portal for dialogue, for change - not just for Broadway, but for the people who come to see us."

Asked about returning to Wicked, Billings quipped, "I'm hoping I don't fall head over heels into the orchestra pit!"

Hamilton star Brown talked about some behind-the-scenes work the production has done and will continue to do for social justice causes.

"We're also making sure that we as a brand are pushing forward social justice," she said. "We all came to a reckoning after George Floyd's horrifying murder, and we realized that as a company, as a brand, we can come together to do some amazing work."

The company put together an organization called "Ham4Progress." Read more about it here.

Hamilton isn't the only Broadway company collaborating on social justice initiatives - Taylor said Disney Theatrical has partnered with Broadway Advocacy Coalition, Black Theatre United, and Black Theatre Coalition to "make sure they're actually supporting impactful systemic change" and make sure Broadway comes back better than ever.

Read more at Good Morning America.