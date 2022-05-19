VIDEO: First Look at Lauren Molina, Blair Baker & More in GOLDIE, MAX & MILK at VOLT Festival

59E59 Theaters is presenting Goldie, Max & Milk by Karen Hartman, part of the inaugural VOLT Festival at 59E59. Presented by Mary J. Davis & MBL Productions, and directed by Jackson Gay (Transfers), Goldie, Max & Milk began previews May 1, 2022, in Theater C and opened May 8 for a run through June 4, 2022.

Max, a single lesbian, just gave birth. She's unemployed with a house that's falling apart, an ex on the loose, and no clue how to nurse her newborn. Can Goldie, an Orthodox Jewish lactation consultant, guide Max into motherhood? Or will conflicting family values get the better of them both? A surprising and deeply human comedy about motherhood, family, and doing what comes naturally.

The cast of Goldie, Max & Milk includes Blair Baker (The Play That Goes Wrong) as Lisa, Victoria Huston-Elem (Golden Boy of the Blue Ridge) as Understudy for Max/Goldie/Shayna/Lisa, Lauren Molina (Desperate Measures) as Goldie, Nick Piacente ("That Damn Michael Che") as U/S Mike, Timiki Salinas (Much Ado About Nothing) as Mike, Shayna Nicole Small (Parable of the Sower) as Max, and Beatrice Ethel Tulchin (Matilda the Musical) as Shayna.