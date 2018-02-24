VIDEO: Fans Perform

In a new official video released by Atlantic Records, fans from all over the world showcased their performances of This is Me, the hit song from the musical film The Greatest Showman.

The video shows a compilation of performances, ranging from solos to dance routines, and everything in between, set to the actual track, performed by Keala Settle, in the background. Watch the full video below!

"This is Me" is nominated for an Oscar this year for Best Original Song. The song was written by Oscar, Tony and Golden Globe winners Benj Pasek and Justin Paul. The anthem recently saw a triumphant win at the 75th annual Golden Globe Awards, taking home the award for Best Original Song - Motion Picture.

The Greatest Showman is a bold and original musical that celebrates the birth of show business and the sense of wonder we feel when dreams come to life. Inspired by the ambition and imagination of P.T. Barnum, The Greatest Showman tells the story of a visionary who rose from nothing to create a mesmerizing spectacle that became a worldwide sensation. The Greatest Showman is directed by exciting new filmmaker Michael Gracey, with songs co-produced and written by Tony and Academy Award winning and GRAMMY®-nominated duo Benj Pasek & Justin Paul (La La Land, Dear Evan Hansen), co-produced by GRAMMY®-nominee Greg Wells (Twenty One Pilots, Adele, Katy Perry) and executive produced by Tony and GRAMMY® Award winner Alex Lacamoire (Hamilton, Dear Evan Hansen). The film stars Academy Award nominee Hugh Jackman alongside Academy Award nominee Michelle Williams, Zendaya, Zac Efron, and Rebecca Ferguson.

