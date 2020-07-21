VIDEO: Ethan Slater's EP 'Life is Weird' is Now Available; Listen to the Title Track!

Ethan Slater's new EP, Life Is Weird, now anywhere you stream music. All proceeds from the album go to Protect Native Elders and The National Bail Fund.

Get the album on Spotify here and Apple Music here.

Listen to the title track of the EP below:

Life is Weird was recorded at Soundcat Studios and produced by Mike Dobson and Soundcat Records (Eric Hachikian, Mike Dobson, Alana Armstrong).

Musicians featured include Ethan Slater, Mike Dobson, Marco Paguia, and Eric Hachikian.The album art is by Olivia McGiff.

Ethan Slater made his Broadway debut as "SpongeBob" in SpongeBob SquarePants! Other credits include the World Premiere of SpongeBob in Chicago (BroadwayWorld Chicago Best Actor Award), and "Modell" in Diner at DTC (Dir. Kathleen Marshall); Off-Broadway: Baghdaddy (St. Luke's), PEMDAS (59e59), Claudio Quest (NYMF), What We Know (Teatro Circulo), Independents (FringeNYC); Film: "Lightning Bugs in a Jar" (Cannes 2015), "EVOL"; Web Series: "Redheads Anonymous", "New Mayor of New York". Ethan is a Vassar graduate and member of OYL.

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You