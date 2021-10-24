VIDEO: Erika Henningsen Sings 'I'd Rather Be Me' From MEAN GIRLS & More In Rehearsal For The Seth Concert Series

Watch as Seth Rudetsky and Mean Girls's Erika Henningsen rehearse 'I'd Rather Be Me' & more for tonight's live streaming concert! Tune in at 8 PM ET to watch the one-time only live event, with special guest Kate Rockwell!

Erika Henningsen was most recently seen as Cady Heron in the original Broadway Cast of MEAN GIRLS, for which she was nominated for an Outer Critics' Circle Award. She made her Broadway debut as Fantine in the recent revival of LES MISERABLES and can be seen as Kim Ravenal in the PBS Special of SHOW BOAT: Live from Lincoln Center with the New York Philharmonic.

She recurred on Peacock's Emmy-nominated series GIRLS5EVA and is slated to appear in Amazon's original comedy HARLEM. Graduate of the University Of Michigan BFA Musical Theater Program, Broadway.com Star of the Year 2019. She recently founded the First Time Voters' Club in partnership with Producing Blue to encourage young voters in involvement in the political sector and is an ambassador for the non-profit organization, She's The First.

About The Seth Concert Series

SiriusXM Broadway host Seth Rudetsky is bringing back his acclaimed concert series every Sunday with his favorite Broadway stars! Those who have seen Seth's concert series know that there is nothing else like them. Even if you've seen one of the stars in concert before, this is guaranteed to be different because these concerts are never fully planned.

Often the stars themselves don't know what songs they're going to be singing! Yes, each star will sing their classic songs that made them famous, but maybe one of them will suddenly tell Seth they played Dolly Levi in high school. Guess what? Seth will say "Hit It!" and suddenly they'll have to launch into "Before The Parade Passes By"! And, yes, Seth will add a modulation before the final verse.

And, best of all, because these concerts are completely live, YOU get to participate! Often Seth will read comments during the show AND take song suggestions from the audience. How would Shayna Steele sound as Eponine? Or Jessie Mueller as Ariel? Or Justin Guarini as Jenna? Ask and maybe you'll find out!