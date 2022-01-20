VIDEO: Elizabeth Stanley, Nikki Renee Daniels, Jeff Kready, and Tamar Greene Sing Orchestral SOUTH PARK Theme Song

To promote the premiere of the upcoming 25th anniversary season of South Park, the notably risqué theme song for the adult animated series was reimagined for an orchestral performance!

The orchestra is conducted by Broadway's Stephen Oremus, who won a Tony Award for his orchestrations for The Book of Mormon, the musical written by South Park creators Trey Parker and Matt Stone, along with EGOT winner Robert Lopez.

The NSFW lyrics for the theme song are sung by a quartet of theatrical talent, including Elizabeth Stanley, Nikki Renee Daniels, Jeff Kready, and Tamar Greene.

Check out the full video below!

The 25th season of South Park premieres on Feb 2 at 8/7c on Comedy Central.