VIDEO: EVERYBODY DANCE NOW! A Look Back at 'You Can't Stop the Beat' From HAIRSPRAY!

In this time of social distancing and remaining responsibly indoors, we are all looking for ways to brighten our days and get moving any way we can!

In the spirit of celebrating theater and providing motivation to get up and get shakin', we're taking a look back and paying tribute to some of the greatest dance numbers in musical theater history!

Today's number, You Can't Stop the Beat from Hairspray!

Hairspray was originally a 1988 film written and directed by John Waters, and starring Ricki Lake, Divine, Debbie Harry, Sonny Bono, Jerry Stiller, Leslie Ann Powers, Colleen Fitzpatrick, and Michael St. Gerard. The original Hairspray film became a cult classic.

Hairspray premiered on Broadway in 2002, and featured music by Marc Shaiman, lyrics by Scott Wittman and Shaiman, a book by Mark O'Donnell and Thomas Meehan, and choreography by Jerry Mitchell. It starred Marissa Jaret Winokur, Harvey Fierstein, Dick Latessa, Mary Bond Davis, Linda Hart, Clarke Thorell, Matthew Morrison, Kerry Butler, Corey Reynolds, Laura Bell Bundy, Jackie Hoffman, Joel Vig, and Danielle Eugenia Wilson.

In 2003 it was nominated for thirteen Tony Awards and won eight: Best Musical, Best Original Score, Best Direction of a Musical, Best Book of a Musical, Best Performance by a Leading Actor in a Musical, Best Performance by a Leading Actress in a Musical, Best Performance by a Featured Actor in a Musical, and Best Costume Design. The additional nominations included Best Choreography, Best Performance by a Featured Actor in a Musical (for Corey Reynolds), Best Orchestrations, Best Scenic Design, and best lighting design.

Hairspray has had national tours, a West End production and more! The London production was nominated for eleven Laurence Olivier Awards, winning four, including Best New Musical.

The 2007 film version of Hairspray was nominated for Golden Globes for Best Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy; Best Actress, Musical or Comedy - Nikki Blonsky; Best Supporting Actor - John Travolta.

Hairspray Live! aired NBC in 2016. Jerry Mitchell returned as choreographer, and it starred Maddie Baillio as Tracy Turnblad, Harvey Fierstein as Edna Turnblad, Martin Short as Wilbur Turnblad, Jennifer Hudson as Maybelle "Motormouth" Stubbs, Ariana Grande as Penny Pingleton, Kristin Chenoweth as Velma Von Tussle, Derek Hough as Corny Collins, Dove Cameron as Amber Von Tussle, Garrett Clayton as Link Larkin

Ephraim Sykes as Seaweed J. Stubbs, and Shahadi Wright Joseph as Inez Stubbs. It won three Primetime Emmy Awards: Outstanding Hairstyling for a Multi-Camera Series or Special, Outstanding Production Design for a Variety, Nonfiction, Event or Award Special, and Outstanding Technical Direction, Camerawork, Video Control for a Limited Series, Movie, or Special.

