VIDEO: Derek DelGaudio's off-Broadway Show IN & OF ITSELF Left Stephen Colbert Speechless

Derek DelGaudio appeared on THE LATE SHOW WITH Stephen Colbert on Monday, to discuss his hit Off-Broadway show IN & OF ITSELF, which has just extended for the third time, through May of 2018. During the interview, host Stephen Colbert explained how the show, currently playing at Union Square's Daryl Roth Theater, left the him speechless.

IN & OF ITSELF, the smash-hit show created and performed by three-time Academy of Magical Arts Award winner Derek DelGaudio (Nothing to Hide) is directed by four-time Emmy Award winner Frank Oz. Produced by Werner Entertainment, Tony Award winners Gary Goddard & Forbes Candlish, Prediction Productions and five-time Emmy & Tony Award winner Neil Patrick Harris, IN & OF ITSELF began previews on April 5, setting a box office record for the highest advance sales in the history of the Daryl Roth Theatre.

A mysterious story is deciphered and the illusion of one's own identity is revealed in Derek DelGaudio's IN & OF ITSELF. A modern allegory, IN & OF ITSELF explores new ways of seeing the unseeable, as memories from yesterday, inexplicable events witnessed today and SECRETS imagined for tomorrow are blended together, creating a perpetual paradox of a show. Glenn Kaino (2004 Whitney Biennial, U.S. Representative to the 13thCairo Biennale) serves as Artistic Producer of the production, which also features Original Music by Devo frontman Mark Mothersbaugh, and Production Design by A.BANDIT.

Image courtesy of CBS

