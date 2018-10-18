VIDEO: Darren Criss Performs 'Issues' at GLAAD's #SpiritDay Concert BEYOND

Oct. 18, 2018  

Last night, Darren Criss surprised the crowd at the #SpiritDay concert 'BEYOND' by performing the hit song 'Issues' with singer, songwriter, and activist Justin Tranter.

Watch the performance below!

Singer, songwriter, activist, and GLAAD Board Member Justin Tranter hosted 'BEYOND,' a Spirit Day concert benefitting GLAAD sponsored by CAA and Ketel One Family-Made Vodka last night in Los Angeles. BEYOND showcased performances from Tranter and a variety of chart-topping artists including Darren Criss, Nick Jonas, Dan Reynolds of Imagine Dragons, and Shea Diamond. Guests included Julianne Hough, Derek Hough, Katherine Langford, Raymond Braun, Trace Lysette, Johnny Sibilly, Tommy Dorfman, JoJo, Bea Miller, and more.

Each year, GLAAD organizes hundreds of celebrities, media outlets, brands, landmarks, sports leagues, tech leaders, influencers, faith groups, school districts, organizations, colleges and universities in what has become the most visible anti-LGBTQ bullying campaign and united show of support for LGBTQ youth. Purple symbolizes spirit on the rainbow flag.

VIDEO: Darren Criss Performs 'Issues' at GLAAD's #SpiritDay Concert BEYOND
Click Here to Watch the Video!play

Related Articles







More Hot Stories For You



  • VIDEO: Laura Benanti's Melania Trump Announces Plan to End Bullying Against Her on The Late Show
  • VIDEO: Lin-Manuel Miranda Talks the Difference Between the US and the UK, His New Book, and More on The Late Show
  • VIDEO: Becky Gulsvig Performs 'Me And The Sky' From COME FROM AWAY and Chats With Real Life Captain Beverley Bass
  • VIDEO: Harvey Fierstein Talks Playing Edna vs. Albin, the HAIRSPRAY Film, and More on Watch What Happens Live
  • VIDEO: Daphne Rubin-Vega, Mario Lopez, and More Broadway Stars Urge People to Vote With 'Enough Already' Music Video
  • VIDEO: Randy Rainbow Gives Melania Trump His Best Advice in Latest Political Parody

    • Before you go...

    Like Us On Facebook
    Follow Us On Twitter
    Follow Us On Instagram
       



      SHARE