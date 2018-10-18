VIDEO: Darren Criss Performs 'Issues' at GLAAD's #SpiritDay Concert BEYOND

Last night, Darren Criss surprised the crowd at the #SpiritDay concert 'BEYOND' by performing the hit song 'Issues' with singer, songwriter, and activist Justin Tranter.

Watch the performance below!

Singer, songwriter, activist, and GLAAD Board Member Justin Tranter hosted 'BEYOND,' a Spirit Day concert benefitting GLAAD sponsored by CAA and Ketel One Family-Made Vodka last night in Los Angeles. BEYOND showcased performances from Tranter and a variety of chart-topping artists including Darren Criss, Nick Jonas, Dan Reynolds of Imagine Dragons, and Shea Diamond. Guests included Julianne Hough, Derek Hough, Katherine Langford, Raymond Braun, Trace Lysette, Johnny Sibilly, Tommy Dorfman, JoJo, Bea Miller, and more.

Each year, GLAAD organizes hundreds of celebrities, media outlets, brands, landmarks, sports leagues, tech leaders, influencers, faith groups, school districts, organizations, colleges and universities in what has become the most visible anti-LGBTQ bullying campaign and united show of support for LGBTQ youth. Purple symbolizes spirit on the rainbow flag.

