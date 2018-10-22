VIDEO: Darren Criss, Barrett Wilbert Weed, Sing DEAR EVAN HANSEN Anthems at NYC Book Tour Stop

Dear Evan Hansen has been turned into a young adult novel following author Val Emmich's teaming with the musical's creators to create a page-turning work of fiction. In celebration of its release, a national book tour featuring Emmich, Steven Levenson, Benj Pasek, and Justin Paul is currently hopping across the country where songs are performed alongside the novel's release.

Get a peek at the New York City launch with videos featuring Darren Criss, Barrett Wilbert Weed, and more below!

A letter that was never meant to be seen, a lie that was never meant to be told, a life he never dreamed he could have. Evan Hansen is about to get the one thing he's always wanted: a chance to finally fit in. Both deeply personal and profoundly contemporary, Dear Evan Hansen is a new musical about life and the way we live it.

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You