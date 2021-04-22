Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

VIDEO: Daniel J. Watts Talks THE JAM on TODAY SHOW

THE JAM: ONLY CHILD pays homage to Daniel Watts' great-grandmother; get tickets below.

Apr. 22, 2021  

Tony-nominated Broadway star Daniel J. Watts joins TODAY to talk about his series "The Jam," in which he uses comedy, music and storytelling to paint a picture of what it was like growing up as an only child.

Watch the clip from "TODAY Show" below!

A play-on-words, THE JAM: ONLY CHILD pays homage to Daniel Watts' great-grandmother who, after making jam from scratch, would share with others what she was unable to consume herself. THE JAM: ONLY CHILD is Watts' continuation of that legacy blending elements of stand-up comedy and compelling storytelling with his original spoken word, often set to music and/or dance.

Get tickets here,

Watts' Broadway credits include Motown the Musical, Ghost (Original Company), In the Heights, Memphis (Original Company), Disney's The Little Mermaid (Original Company), The Color Purple.

He was nominated for a Tony Award for his most recent role: Ike Turner in "Tina," the Tina Turner musical.

Click Here to Watch the Video!


