VIDEO: Daniel J. Watts Talks THE JAM on TODAY SHOW

Tony-nominated Broadway star Daniel J. Watts joins TODAY to talk about his series "The Jam," in which he uses comedy, music and storytelling to paint a picture of what it was like growing up as an only child.

A play-on-words, THE JAM: ONLY CHILD pays homage to Daniel Watts' great-grandmother who, after making jam from scratch, would share with others what she was unable to consume herself. THE JAM: ONLY CHILD is Watts' continuation of that legacy blending elements of stand-up comedy and compelling storytelling with his original spoken word, often set to music and/or dance.

Watts' Broadway credits include Motown the Musical, Ghost (Original Company), In the Heights, Memphis (Original Company), Disney's The Little Mermaid (Original Company), The Color Purple.

He was nominated for a Tony Award for his most recent role: Ike Turner in "Tina," the Tina Turner musical.