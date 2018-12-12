VIDEO: Cynthia Erivo & Shoshana Bean Sample a Dream Duet

Cynthia Erivo and Shoshana Bean stopped by Build to chat about their upcoming concert event Night Divine at the Apollo Theater. When asked if they had any dream duets, they gave a quick sample. Check out the clip below!

On Monday, December 17, Tony, Grammy and Emmy Award Winner Cynthia Erivo and Billboard #1 recording artist Shoshana Bean star in a one-night-only Holiday Concert Event, Night Divine, at Harlem's World Famous Apollo Theater. Night Divine is an evening of music inspired by classic holiday TV variety shows. This soulful musical celebration will feature new arrangements of holiday favorites, performed by a 15-piece orchestra, with songs including "O Holy Night," "All I Want For Christmas Is You" and "Santa Baby." Erivo and Bean will be joined by Santa's list of super-star special guests, creating a bit of heaven on earth and an escape from the hustle and bustle of the holiday season, as they blow the roof off with their one-of-a-kind voices.

Tickets available are available HERE or at the Apollo Theater Box Office. VIP packages also available that include an artist meet and greet following the show.

