VIDEO: Colman Domingo Makes Sangria and Hangs With Common and Yahya in New Episode of BOTTOMLESS BRUNCH AT COLMAN'S
Let Colman Domingo teach you how to make a great sangria in this episode of Bottomless Brunch at Colman's with special guests Common and Yahya!
Colman is joined by his friends and co-stars for a bonding session full of freestyle raps, freehand sketching, five-hour ribs and a tutorial on how to make delicious sangria out of whatever you may have lying around.
Watch the video below!