Shutdown Streaming
Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming

VIDEO: Colman Domingo Makes Sangria and Hangs With Common and Yahya in New Episode of BOTTOMLESS BRUNCH AT COLMAN'S

Article Pixel May. 23, 2020  

Let Colman Domingo teach you how to make a great sangria in this episode of Bottomless Brunch at Colman's with special guests Common and Yahya!

Colman is joined by his friends and co-stars for a bonding session full of freestyle raps, freehand sketching, five-hour ribs and a tutorial on how to make delicious sangria out of whatever you may have lying around.

Watch the video below!

VIDEO: Colman Domingo Makes Sangria and Hangs With Common and Yahya in New Episode of BOTTOMLESS BRUNCH AT COLMAN'S
Click Here to Watch the Video!play


Next on Stage

Related Articles


More Hot Stories For You

  • VIDEO: Original MATILDA Cast Performs 'When I Grow Up'
  • VIDEO: On This Day, May 20: Happy Birthday, Sierra Boggess!
  • VIDEO: On This Day, May 23: HADESTOWN Debuts Off-Broadway at New York Theatre Workshop
  • VIDEO: Watch Eddie Redmayne & Cate Blanchett in New JAMES AND THE GIANT PEACH, WITH TAIKA AND FRIENDS