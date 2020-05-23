VIDEO: Colman Domingo Makes Sangria and Hangs With Common and Yahya in New Episode of BOTTOMLESS BRUNCH AT COLMAN'S

Let Colman Domingo teach you how to make a great sangria in this episode of Bottomless Brunch at Colman's with special guests Common and Yahya!

Colman is joined by his friends and co-stars for a bonding session full of freestyle raps, freehand sketching, five-hour ribs and a tutorial on how to make delicious sangria out of whatever you may have lying around.

Watch the video below!

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You